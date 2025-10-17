Florida Councilman Takes Flak Over Anti-Indian Comments

A city council member in Florida has ignited a backlash after calling for the mass deportation of everyone in the US from India. The Palm Bay City Council formally censured Chandler Langevin on Thursday over his online posts, reports Fox Orlando . GOP officials at the local, state, and national levels have distanced themselves from Langevin, with the Brevard County Republican Party emphasizing that his views are his alone. "Hate like this has no place in our county," said party Chairman Rick Lacey. In a phone call with the Washington Post , Langevin said his aim has been to start a "discourse" on immigration.

"I'm not the first Republican to make a mean tweet," he said. One such post came earlier this month. "Today is my birthday and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately," he wrote. "America for Americans." About a week later, he issued a partial apology "for the tone and for the absolutism of my statement, not however, for the message being conveyed." Various groups have called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Langevin from office, but the governor has not yet responded to the controversy. Langevin told the Post he would answer written questions about why he targeted the relatively small Indian community in his county, but he didn't do so.