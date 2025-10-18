In New York, Santos' Release Gets a Hostile Reception

President Trump set disgraced former lawmaker George Santos free on Friday with a cheery, "Good luck George, have a great life!" After Trump's posted announcement, Joseph Murray, a lawyer for Santos, said, "God bless President Donald J Trump," per the BBC. The reaction to the commutation of Santos' sentence in New York, among his former constituents and colleagues, leaned more toward bitter, the New York Times reports. A sampling:

"Donald Trump is trying to put his political enemies in jail while he frees George Santos for the unconscionable crimes he committed."—Robert Zimmerman, a Democrat who lost to Santos in the 2022 congressional race