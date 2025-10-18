Crowds Unite Against Trump

Demonstrators opposed to President Trump's actions gathered across the country on Saturday to demand change—in spots including New York City; Birmingham, Alabama; and Bozeman, Montana. They carried protest signs and American flags at the rallies that built off the 2,000 or so "No Kings" demonstrations in June. About 600 more rallies were scheduled this time, the New York Times reports, with most of the added sites in rural areas. An organizer said demonstrators are especially driven by Trump's recent moves, including sending federal troops to US cities, ordering immigration raids, and prosecuting political opponents. "We are seeing a difference in the understanding of the general public, that this is a marathon," said Hunter Dunn of the group 50501. Rallies were held in: