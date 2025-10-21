Vermont Lawmaker Resigns Over Republican Group Chat

A Vermont state senator has resigned after being exposed as the only elected official in a Republican group chat filled with racist and antisemitic messages. Sam Douglass, who represented a district near the Canadian border and chaired Vermont's Young Republicans, stepped down on Friday. He said his resignation is meant to keep his family safe in a charged political atmosphere, noting he'd received hateful messages since the story broke, Politico reports.

Since the initial report by Politico about the group chat, at least six participants have lost their jobs, including aides to New York's state Senate minority leader and Kansas' attorney general, as well as a staff member in the Small Business Administration. Douglass initially resisted stepping down, despite pressure from top state Republicans, and apologized in the wake of the revelations. The messages under scrutiny included Douglass referring to an Indian woman as someone who "just didn't bathe often," and his wife, Brianna Douglass, making a remark about "expecting the Jew to be honest."

Both are affiliated with Vermont Young Republicans at the national level. Douglass, a freshman lawmaker, said he reached out to Jewish and colleagues of other minorities to hear their perspectives and acknowledged a responsibility to set a better example. "Even though I represent a Conservative Republican district, I never wanted to alienate anyone no matter their party, much to the consternation of fellow Republicans," he said, per the Hill.