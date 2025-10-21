The Inflatable Sharks at Protests Are a Strategy

People planning to attend the No Kings protests Saturday across the country could have issued statements or screamed and shouted to counter Republicans' claims that they're all "Hamas agents or antifa interns" who hate America. Or they could put on their best inflatable shark, frog, horse, chicken, or dinosaur costume and get out there and march. Gary Shteyngart interviewed costumed demonstrators in Chicago about their choices of clothing, and he writes in an opinion piece in the New York Times that there was wisdom in those decisions. It's hard to see someone in a shark costume holding a "Don't take their bait" sign as a threat to national security.