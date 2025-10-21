2 Places on Earth Had No Skeeters. Now, Just One

Iceland, one of the world's last mosquito-free zones, has finally been breached by the insect. The discovery, confirmed by entomologist Matthias Alfredsson at the Natural Science Institute of Iceland, marks a significant shift for a nation long shielded by its cold climate. Citizen scientist Bjorn Hjaltason first spotted the insects on a wine-soaked ribbon trap in Kidafell, Kjos, and collected three specimens—two females and one male—which were later identified as Culiseta annulata, a species known for its ability to withstand colder environments by sheltering in basements and barns during the winter, per the Guardian .

"I could tell right away that this was something I had never seen before," Hjaltason tells MBL.is. Until now, only Antarctica and Iceland had been considered mosquito-free, though Live Science reported just last month that, "with climate change, Iceland's mosquito-free status might not last forever." Scientists have noted that Iceland's abundant marshes and ponds could eventually support mosquitoes if temperatures rose.

The country is warming at four times the rate of the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, a trend also evidenced by disappearing glaciers and the arrival of warmer-water fish like mackerel, per the Guardian. While many mosquito species still can't survive Iceland's harsh conditions, climate change is increasing the odds.

Globally, mosquitoes are spreading to new regions as temperatures climb. The UK has recently detected eggs of the Egyptian mosquito, Aedes aegypti, and reported sightings of the Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus. Both are invasive and can carry diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus.