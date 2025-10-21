Cheryl Hines: RFK Jr. Wanted to Fake Separation

Cheryl Hines says her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., floated the idea of faking a separation while running for president. In a Fox News interview, Hines explained that Kennedy suggested the ruse to shield her from public backlash during his 2024 presidential campaign, when she faced criticism simply for being married to him. "Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby," said Hines, adding Kennedy told her, "'You shouldn't be having to take that heat. So why don't we just say we're separated?'"

Hines, who married Kennedy in 2014, is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, Unscripted, which tracks her journey from Hollywood actor to political spouse. She described her husband's suggestion as "sweet" but ultimately unhelpful. She said the solution was that "we got closer together." The couple's relationship has continued under the glare of public scrutiny, with Kennedy drawing criticism from both his extended family and the public over his stance on vaccines and his leadership at HHS, per the Hill. Earlier this month, Hines told CBS News it was "disappointing" to watch some of Kennedy's own family members publicly disavow him.

She also recounted the stresses of the campaign trail, noting her concerns for Kennedy's safety given the family's history of political violence. She recalled incidents including a stranger entering their backyard and the arrest of an armed man impersonating a US Marshal at a Kennedy rally in Los Angeles. "When Bobby ran for president, it was very stressful," Hines said. "For good reason." Alluding to Kennedy's offer to separate, Hines told Fox, "This is why I think the book is so interesting: you're in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine."