Trump-Approved Coke Is Getting a Limited Rollout

Coca-Cola is rolling out a new Coke made with American cane sugar at the urging of President Trump , but the launch is running into a problem: there isn't enough US-grown cane sugar to go around. CFO John Murphy tells Bloomberg that the company is starting to introduce the cane-sweetened version, but supply limitations mean it'll be a "measured roll-out" for now. "There is only a certain amount of cane sugar available in the United States," he says. The company announced in July that it was developing a product for the US market with the Trump-approved in sweetener.

Only about 30% of the nation's sugar comes from domestic cane, with the rest sourced from sugar beets and imports. The rollout is further complicated by limited production capacity, especially in glass bottles. "If you look at the success of Mexican Coke in the United States, it's a combination of the product and the package and we're very keen to offer that same combination using American cane sugar," Murphy says. The company announced in July that it was developing a product for the US market with the Trump-approved in sweetener. A spokesperson tells CNN that it is being rolled out to "select" cities and retailers.

US-made Coke typically uses cheaper high fructose corn syrup. Trump had touted the new made-in-America cane sugar Coke on Truth Social, nudging the beverage giant to embrace domestic ingredients. But Bloomberg notes realities like tariffs, trade policy shifts, and production bottlenecks make it tough for companies to quickly adapt to political pressure.