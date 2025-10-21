Entertainment | John Stamos Stamos Blames Lori Laughlin's Ex for Bribery Scandal Former Full House star comes to his co-star's defense amid separation By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 21, 2025 5:05 PM CDT Copied John Stamos attends the Hulu original series premiere of "UnPrisoned" Season 2 at the Midnight Theater on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) See 2 more photos John Stamos isn't mincing words about the ex of former Full House co-star Lori Loughlin—or Mossimo Giannulli's role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Stamos unloaded on the fashion designer while on the Good Guys podcast, reports USA Today. "She didn't deserve to be dragged through that," he said of the bribery scandal that landed Laughlin in jail for two months. "I know for a fact it was all him." Giannulli served two weeks of home confinement. Laughlin and Giannulli, who married in 1997, announced their separation earlier this month after 27 years together. "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core," said Stamos. "I know she's devastated. ... I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel." Giannulli is "a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to," said Stamos, per People. "I pray for this guy," he added. "I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help." Neither Giannulli nor Laughlin has responded to Stamos' comments. Read These Next Backlash for Trump nominee who said he has 'a Nazi streak.' A former NFL Pro Bowler has died at age 36. White House called off Trump-Putin summit. Trump reportedly wants a $230M payout from the DOJ. See 2 more photos Report an error