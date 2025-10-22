Car Plows Into White House Gate

A man was arrested Tuesday night after crashing a car into a security gate near the White House, according to the Secret Service. The incident occurred around 10:30pm at the corner of 17th and E Streets, per the New York Times. The car involved was identified as a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland license plates. President Trump was inside the White House at the time, but officials said there was no threat to him, and the building was not placed on lockdown. Authorities did not immediately release information about the driver or indicate whether the crash was intentional. The male was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation while his vehicle was assessed and deemed safe, officials said Wednesday, per Axios.