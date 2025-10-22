Cops Say Flier Was 'Verbally Abusive.' Others Disagree

A JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas made an unexpected return to Logan International Airport on Monday night after a passenger was deemed unruly, according to Massachusetts State Police. Flight 777 turned back over Western New York due to what the MSP described as a "noncompliant" and "verbally abusive" passenger, said to be a 37-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, reports WCVB .

The man is expected to face charges for allegedly interfering with the flight crew, per state police. Details about the incident remain sparse, as police didn't release the man's name or specifics about his behavior. JetBlue simply noted that "safety is JetBlue's first priority" and thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption, per NBC Boston. The flight resumed its journey to Las Vegas after the situation was resolved and those involved had disembarked. Police reportedly took three people off the plane, according to a witness who spoke to Boston 25 and shared video.

However, not everyone on board agreed with the official assessment of the situation. One passenger who said they were seated near the accused told NBC that the man was neither disruptive nor intoxicated, and that he never left his seat nor raised his voice. According to this witness, the situation escalated only after the man requested to move to an empty seat, which apparently upset a flight attendant. JetBlue hasn't responded to these claims or provided additional comment on the crew's actions.