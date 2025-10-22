Alabama Cheerleader Dies After Party Shooting

The family of Kimber Mills, an Alabama high school cheerleader and track runner, said goodbye on Tuesday after she was shot in the head at a weekend party. Mills' relatives say the 18-year-old, who was attending the party in a wooded area outside Birmingham with friends and her sister, sustained irreversible brain trauma. In what's known as an "Honor Walk," hundreds of people lined the halls of UAB Hospital Tuesday night as Mills was taken to a nearby organ donation center, AL.com reports. "She is giving the greatest gift of all today. Life," her cousin Morgan Kaye Metz said in a Facebook post, per People . "She was a blessing and now she gets to bless others."

"Our sweet baby sister went to be with the Lord at 7:08 last night," her sister, Ashley Mills, said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "She had the biggest gathering for Honor Walk the doc has ever seen." Police say three others were wounded in the shooting but are expected to recover. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Steven Tyler Whitehead, 27, was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder and a murder charge was added Wednesday.

Ashley Mills says Whitehead was a stranger to Kimber and her friends, and that violence erupted after he allegedly tried to make advances toward one of the girls at the party, leading to a fight with that girl's boyfriend and then gunfire. "Kimber was caught in the crossfire," she tells AL.com. Mills, a senior at Cleveland High School, was planning to attend the University of Alabama and become a nurse. A GoFundMe campaign to support her family has raised more than $20,000.

