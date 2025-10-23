Trump: Ballroom Cost Rose, and Entire East Wing Will Go

Despite President Trump's public assurance, the entire East Wing of the White House is being demolished to make way for his $200 million ballroom—which he said Wednesday is now a $300 million ballroom—and will be gone by this weekend. A White House official said that all of the East Wing will be "modernized and rebuilt," NBC News reports, reflecting a major expansion of the plans as Trump described them over the summer. "It won't interfere with the current building," the president said on July 31. "It'll be near it, but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of." Hillary Clinton, Trump's former election opponent, and conservative commentator Byron York are part of the outcry about the exploding construction project. So are historians and architecture experts. The issues include: