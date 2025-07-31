White House Is Getting a $200M Ballroom

The White House on Thursday announced that construction on a $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready for entertaining before President Trump's term ends in early 2029. It will be the latest change introduced to what's known as the "people's house" since Trump returned to office in January, the AP reports. It will also be the first structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition of the Truman balcony several decades ago.

Trump for months has been promising to build a ballroom, saying the White House doesn't have enough space to hold large events and he does not like the idea of hosting heads of state and other guests in tents on the lawn, as past administrations have done for the hundreds of guests who attend state dinners. The East Room, the largest room in the the White House, can accommodate about 200 people.