Netflix Is Doing What With Stranger Things Finale?

The series finale of Stranger Things will go where no Netflix show has gone before: the big screen. The streamer announced that "The Rightside Up," the two-hour final episode of the sci-fi drama's fifth season, will be released not only on Netflix but also in more than 350 movie theaters, beginning at 8pm ET on New Year's Eve. The limited run will last only until New Year's Day, with the exact theaters to be revealed soon, Variety reports. This is believed to be the first time a Netflix series episode will debut in theaters at the same time as on the streaming platform.

"Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect—dare we say bitchin'—way to celebrate the end of this adventure," say creators Matt and Ross Duffer in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. The Duffer brothers have previously said they wanted the show's feature-length finale to be experienced as a communal event. "People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality," Matt Duffer said. "More than that, it's about experiencing it at the same time with fans."

Though Netflix has occasionally put its original films in theaters—sometimes for Oscar qualification or special events—it has generally kept its series exclusive to streaming. Deadline does note, however, that the finale for Stranger Things' fourth season also saw a limited run in some theaters, though that was months after it had been shown on Netflix. The move on the latest finale comes after a Netflix exec said earlier this year that a theatrical release was unlikely, spurring fans to lobby for one, with social media users calling it an opportunity for Netflix to tap into "in-theater culture."