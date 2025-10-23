Spain Finds Remains of Man Swept Downriver in 2024 Floods

Spanish authorities have recovered the body of a man swept away during historic floods in Valencia nearly a year ago. The 56-year-old was one of three people still unaccounted for after the region's deadliest flooding in decades, CBS News reports. DNA tests confirmed his identity after his remains were found in the Turia river, having traveled about 19 miles from Pedralba to Manises, just outside Valencia city. All three of the missing had already been declared legally dead, so the official death toll from the disaster of more than 230 remains unchanged.

The floods, which struck on Oct. 29, 2024, led to widespread criticism of the government's response. Many residents have questioned whether warning systems and emergency measures were adequate. In the aftermath, residents and volunteers, including a group organized by British expat Zoe Wilkes, worked to help the community recover. "You couldn't comprehend how strong the water must have been to have thrown cars around like toys," Wilkes told the BBC at the time. Satellite images released after the floods revealed the extent of the devastation, which transformed Valencia's urban landscape into a sea of mud and debris.

The debate over the handling of the disaster has not ended. Protesters have rallied monthly, calling for the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon, who has defended the government's actions by saying officials lacked the necessary information to issue earlier warnings. A state funeral is planned in Valencia on the anniversary of the disaster.