Water Leak at Louvre Does Serious Damage

In the wake of a brazen heist during which more than $100 million worth of jewelry was stolen, the Louvre has more bad news. The iconic Paris museum announced Sunday that a water pipe leak released a "flood of dirty water" in the Egyptian antiquities department's library on Nov. 26, People reports. Between 300 and 400 books were damaged, the museum says. Fortunately, the damaged volumes are not "precious" works, museum officials say, but rather books consulted by Egyptologists at the museum. "No heritage artifacts have been affected by this damage," the museum's deputy administrator says, per the Guardian. "At this stage, we have no irreparable and definitive losses in these collections." The affected books will be dried, restored, and returned to shelves.