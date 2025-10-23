Virginia Democrats May Be Next to Redraw Maps

And now, Virginia. Democrats there plan to redraw the state's congressional map to gain their party two or three more House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms, reports the New York Times . It's the latest salvo in the redistricting battles being waged nationwide by both parties. Virginia would follow California in shifting its map to benefit Democrats, while Republicans have done so in Texas and North Carolina. Other states are considering moves of their own. Democrats in the General Assembly plan to call a special session next week to discuss the redistricting, per Virginia Scope .

Democrats currently hold six of Virginia's 11 House seats, and a new map could increase that number or eight or nine, per the Times. To redraw the lines in Virginia, Democrats must clear several hurdles: The General Assembly must pass the measure twice, followed by a statewide referendum, possibly early next year. While Democrats control narrow majorities in both legislative chambers, every seat in the House of Delegates is up for election on Nov. 4. Still, Virginia Scope notes it's possible lawmakers could start redrawing the maps in April.

The move comes despite a 2020 voter-approved constitutional amendment that created an independent redistricting commission. Now, lawmakers who once backed the commission are expected to ask voters to set it aside. Republicans have called the effort a desperate ploy, while Democrats frame it as a necessary defense against GOP gerrymandering.