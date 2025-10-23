China Has a Major Domestic Spending Problem

China's economy has a new problem: its own consumers. While global shoppers are snapping up Chinese goods at record rates despite tariffs and trade tensions, Chinese citizens themselves are keeping their wallets closed, the New York Times reports. The result is an economy increasingly reliant on exports, even as officials in Beijing and abroad call for China to rebalance toward domestic spending. Private consumption accounts for around 40% of China's economic output, compared to 60% in most Western countries and up to 70% in the US, reports Deutsche Welle . As a result, China is on course to export $1 trillion more than it imports this year.

Youth unemployment in China is high and the population is aging. Another problem is the weak social safety net, with more than half of retired people only receiving around $1 a day from state pensions. "This is really a problem that I strongly believe is at the core of China's consumption," Ting Lu, chief China economist for Japanese bank Nomura, tells the Times. "If you don't want to fall into poverty when you retire, then you have to save." Instead of tackling these problems head-on, the government has favored gradual policy tweaks and more investment in export-driven factories.

The fallout from China's COVID-19 lockdowns didn't help. Unlike many other countries, China didn't provide direct cash support to households during the pandemic. As a result, many families today have less income than before, and rising healthcare costs and a slumping real-estate market have further eroded confidence. Attempts to kickstart spending—such as trade-in subsidies for appliances, cars, and electronics—have yielded only short-lived bursts of activity. Many Chinese, facing job instability or gig work with few benefits, remain cautious. "If there's a need, that's great," one shopper says of the subsidies, "but if there's no need, I wouldn't go out of my way to buy something just because of the subsidy."

An outline for China's latest five-year plan called for boosting domestic spending but didn't list and policy changes, AP reports. Robin Xing, Morgan Stanley's chief China economist, says the government might have more success if it subsidizes the services sector and dramatically increases social welfare payments to groups including farmers and rural migrant workers, Reuters reports. "Otherwise, these consumer goods subsidies are cyclical, short-term measures," Xing says. "It's piecemeal and unlikely to reflate consumption in a sustainable way."