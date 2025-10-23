Lift Maker Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad Campaign

It's a new contender for the funniest—or at least timeliest—ad of the year. The German company whose furniture lift was used in last weekend's audacious heist at the Louvre is out with a new advertising campaign that's quickly going viral, reports the Guardian . "When you need to move fast" is the tongue-in-cheek slogan from Bocker, accompanied by an image of the company's rig at the world-famous museum. Another line boasts the machinery can carry "up to 400 kilos of treasure at a speed of 42 meters per minute, thanks to a motor as quiet as a whisper," per Connexion .

Marketing chief Julia Scharwatz says she and her husband, company CEO Alexander Bocker, were stunned to see their product in news coverage of the robbery but decided to respond with humor once it was clear nobody was hurt. According to Scharwatz, the lift had been sold in 2020 to a Paris-area rental company. The suspects reportedly stole the elevator during a test demonstration, which the owner had reported to police.

The response to Bocker's ad has been overwhelming, says Scharwatz, with their Instagram reach jumping from a typical 15,000 to 20,000 people to 1.7 million. While most reactions have been positive, some found the campaign in poor taste. "The French are stunned and saddened, while a German company makes fun of it and uses it in its advertising," is one typical critique from the latter camp. Scharwatz says the company has received "a few inquiries" about furniture lifts, though it's too soon to say whether the viral moment will boost sales.