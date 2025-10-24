229 Alaska Airlines Flights Canceled After IT Outage

Alaska Airlines says its operations resumed early Friday after it had to ground its planes for hours because of a "significant" IT outage. The airline said in a statement that 229 flights were canceled because of the outage and that more flight disruptions were expected as it worked to "reposition aircraft and crews." Alaska Airlines said it is working on getting travelers affected by the disruption to their destinations, the AP reports. It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.