229 Alaska Airlines Flights Canceled After IT Outage

Airline says flights have now resumed, but more disruption is expected
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 24, 2025 5:51 AM CDT
IT Outage Grounds Alaska Airlines for Hours
An Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.   (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Alaska Airlines says its operations resumed early Friday after it had to ground its planes for hours because of a "significant" IT outage. The airline said in a statement that 229 flights were canceled because of the outage and that more flight disruptions were expected as it worked to "reposition aircraft and crews." Alaska Airlines said it is working on getting travelers affected by the disruption to their destinations, the AP reports. It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a post on X Thursday afternoon, the airline said it had imposed a "temporary ground stop" because of the outage, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The grounding Thursday affected Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights. Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights were operating as scheduled. In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center. The airline, which postponed an earnings call that had been scheduled for Friday, hasn't disclosed the cause of the latest glitch, Reuters reports.

