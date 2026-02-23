Former UK Ambassador Arrested Over Epstein Files

It's another major arrest in Britain over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the US, has been arrested in a related misconduct investigation, reports the Guardian . London's Metropolitan Police announced that a 72-year-old man was detained at a Camden address on suspicion of misconduct in public office and taken to a police station for questioning, following raids at properties in London and Wiltshire. UK police do not name detained suspects, per the AP .

Detectives are examining claims that Mandelson leaked Downing Street emails and sensitive market information to the late sex offender. The investigation, which opened after the release of files connected to Epstein, has been described by a senior officer as "complex" and likely to take time. The case is piling pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who named Mandelson ambassador to Washington in December 2024 despite knowing of his post-2008 contact with Epstein. The controversy has already prompted Mandelson to resign from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords. Starmer fired him as ambassador last year. The development follows last week's arrest of former Prince Andrew.