Trump Rolls Out Unique Supreme Court Insult

President Trump is bracing for another setback at the Supreme Court, this time over birthright citizenship , and he's rolling out a unique insult in advance. The president, known for his fondness of capitalization, referred to the Supreme Court as the "supreme court" in a Truth Social post on Monday, adding that he "will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!" In the lengthy post, Trump said he expects the court to reject his effort to curb birthright citizenship—the idea that babies born on American soil are automatically entitled to citizenship—days after justices struck down most of his tariffs .

Trump maintains that the 14th Amendment was designed only to cover the "babies of slaves" after the Civil War, and he warned that a ruling against him would benefit China and other countries, per Fox News. On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order ending automatic citizenship to the babies of undocumented parents, and the court agreed in December to hear legal challenges to the move. The order has drawn multiple lawsuits arguing that a president cannot unilaterally rewrite constitutional guarantees. "Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation," wrote Trump. "I have a job to do."