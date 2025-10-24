Wanted in US and Mexico, 'Brother Wang' Nabbed in Cuba

A suspected Chinese fentanyl trafficker accused of running a global money-laundering operation and wanted by both the US and Mexico has been arrested in Cuba after fleeing house arrest in Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday. The suspect, Zhi Dong Zhang—aka "Brother Wang"—is alleged to have collaborated with Mexico's most powerful drug syndicates, the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, both of which have been labeled as terrorist organizations by Washington, reports CBS News and AFP. Interpol had put out a Red Notice for Zhang in August.

Zhang was originally detained in Mexico in October of last year and was awaiting extradition to the US on money laundering charges tied to at least $20 million funneled through a network of shell companies, according to Mexican authorities. He was indicted on both money laundering and drug trafficking charges in Atlanta federal court in 2022, per the AP. However, Zhang was later granted house arrest and managed to flee in July via a hole in the wall, per Mexican officials, reports the New York Times. A Mexican federal agent says Zhang headed to Cuba after his escape, then tried to travel to Russia, but he was detained for entering that country illegally and made to return to Cuba.

Mexican officials say they're now waiting to learn if Cuba will extradite or deport him; the Cuban government hasn't commented publicly on the arrest, per CBS. Two sources in Havana told AFP that extradition to Mexico is expected, but no timeline was given. Zhang is accused of playing a key role in moving fentanyl from China to cartel partners in the Americas and Europe. The US, battling a fentanyl-driven overdose crisis, has ramped up pressure on both Mexico and China to crack down on the drug trade, imposing tariffs and threatening further penalties. Meanwhile, US military operations against suspected drug boats in the region continue, with recent strikes targeting vessels in both the Pacific and Caribbean.