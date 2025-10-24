Next Year's COLA Number Is Finally Out

The Social Security cost-of-living increase will go up by 2.8% in 2026, which translates to an average increase of more than $56 for retirees every month, agency officials said Friday. The benefits increase will go into effect for Social Security recipients beginning in January, the AP reports. Friday's announcement was meant to be made last week but was delayed by the federal government shutdown. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for retirees and disabled beneficiaries is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers, up to a certain annual salary, which is slated to increase to $184,500 in 2026, from $176,100 in 2025.