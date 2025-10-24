What Critics Are Saying About the Springsteen Biopic

The much-anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere is out, and reviews are decent if unspectacular: It's got a 61% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is a stronger 85%. The movie explores the making of Springsteen's sparse 1982 album Nebraska. A sample of what critics are saying:

Star Jeremy Allen White "doesn't look like Springsteen and smartly, he and (director Scott Cooper) don't try to fake a resemblance," writes Manohla Dargis at the New York Times. The Springsteen in this movie spends a lot of time alone. "That means White needs to express the seemingly inexpressible, even as the character is finding the songs that will voice what he can't, which the actor does with delicacy."