Elderly Father-Son Duo Holds Eatery to Its Oyster Promise

A long-running joke of sorts on the wall of an Alabama oyster joint just got very real for one father-son duo with a combined age of 179. Wintzell's Oyster House in Mobile has for decades displayed a sign promising "Free oysters to any man 80 years old accompanied by his father"—and on Monday, 80-year-old Jimmy Rush Jr. walked in with his 99-year-old dad, Jim, to cash in, reports NBC 15 . Staff shucked while Jim Sr., who prefers his oysters plain, happily slurped them down during his son's birthday celebration. The family says they've had their eye on the offer for years, repeatedly checking that the sign was still there and still valid.

General manager Mike Vickers says the placard has hung at the original Wintzell's for roughly 88 years, more novelty than policy—until the Rushes walked through the door. Jim Sr., a World War II and Korean War Navy veteran who later worked for three decades at the post office, has eaten oysters most of his life and plans to be back: His son Carl hits 80 in just over two years. "A full room of friends, shared memories—and yes, oysters on the house, true to our founder's promise," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Some jokes age well. So did this one." That's not the only challenge Wintzell's is known for.