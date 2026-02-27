He Vowed to Restore Their Cars. Then the Delays Began

Classic-car dreams turned into long-running headaches for dozens of Texas owners—and the man behind the work orders is now contending with a 60-year prison sentence. Richard Thomas Finley, who ran Classic American Street Rods in the San Leon-Bacliff area, was sentenced in January after being convicted of felony theft of more than $300,000 for what prosecutors described as a yearslong engine-swap scam, per the Auto Wire . Authorities say that between 2018 and 2023, Finley took more than $498,000 in deposits from at least 72 customers for modernization jobs that largely never happened.

Investigators testified that Finley demanded hefty deposits to swap in engines that he said required less maintenance, then stalled, offering shifting explanations and bogus progress reports as months stretched into years. Parts were allegedly stripped from some cars and sold, even as owners were told work was underway. More than 20 classic vehicles were eventually recovered and returned, but the money is long gone.

Finley was required, however, to pay $495,000 in restitution to the victims, People notes. The case arrives amid a string of restoration-shop fraud prosecutions and underscores how typically drawn-out custom builds—and customer reliance on updates instead of on-site checks—can mask wrongdoing. With a punishment far stiffer than in some higher-dollar corporate fraud cases, Galveston County prosecutors say the message is that large-scale restoration fraud won't be treated as a simple business dispute. Per Chron.com, Finley has appealed the court's ruling.