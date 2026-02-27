Bill Clinton: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

The former president also criticized the panel for making his wife testify, reports the Guardian. "She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he wrote. "Nothing." Bill Clinton, by contrast, traveled on Epstein's private jet multiple times. Axios details his appearances in the released Epstein files, which include photos and emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. However, the former president predicted that he would not be able to shed much light on Epstein's actions. "You'll often hear me say that I don't recall," he wrote in his opening remarks. "That might be unsatisfying. But I'm not going to say something I'm not sure of. This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess."

