Jeffries Backs Mamdani, With Reservations

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has given a late but significant endorsement to Zohran Mamdani in the race for New York City mayor, signaling a turn in party unity as the election draws near. Jeffries, a Brooklyn politician who's been a vocal critic of the Democratic Socialists of America—of which Mamdani is a member—acknowledged "areas of principled disagreement" with Mamdani, but he said the Democratic nominee had won the primary fairly. And Jeffries said the party must unite against what he called an existential threat from President Trump, the New York Times reports. Jeffries' endorsement was delivered in a written statement a day before early voting begins.

The Democratic leader cited Mamdani's focus on affordability and his commitment to represent all New Yorkers, even those who oppose him. Jeffries also pointed to Mamdani's recent moves to moderate certain positions, such as apologizing for past comments about the police and pledging to retain Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election," Jeffries said, per NBC News. Polls show Mamdani, a 34-year-old state assemblyman, as the frontrunner. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now running as a third-party candidate, remains back in the polls while trying to rally moderates and Republicans against Mamdani.

Until now, Jeffries had sidestepped questions about whether he'd endorse Mamdani. Other high-profile New York Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have withheld endorsements, citing concerns over Mamdani's democratic socialist positions and criticism of Israel. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also have thrown their support to Mamdani in the past few weeks. Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Cuomo this week.