Ontario to Pause Tariff Spots That Angered Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that he will pause an anti-tariff ad campaign in the US after objections from President Trump, who cited the campaign as his reason for cutting off trade talks with Canada. Ford emphasized the campaign's aim was to prompt debate about the impact of tariffs on workers and businesses, claiming it reached its target audience, CP24 reports. The ads, which use clips of President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs in 1987, will continue to air through the weekend, including during the first two games of the World Series involving the Toronto Blue Jays. Ford said he paused the ad after a conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney.