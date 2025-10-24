Ontario to Pause Tariff Spots That Angered Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that he will pause an anti-tariff ad campaign in the US after objections from President Trump, who cited the campaign as his reason for cutting off trade talks with Canada. Ford emphasized the campaign's aim was to prompt debate about the impact of tariffs on workers and businesses, claiming it reached its target audience, CP24 reports. The ads, which use clips of President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs in 1987, will continue to air through the weekend, including during the first two games of the World Series involving the Toronto Blue Jays. Ford said he paused the ad after a conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney.
"The people elected our government to protect Ontario—our workers, businesses, families and communities," Ford posted. "That's exactly what I'm doing." Trump reacted sharply to the ads, accusing Canada of misusing Reagan's words and calling the clips "fake." The Ronald Reagan Foundation also criticized the ads, saying they used selective audio and video. Ford, in response, stressed that both nations are stronger together. Carney told reporters on Friday that Canada is ready to resume trade talks whenever the US is, per the CBC.