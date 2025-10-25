Harris Suggests She Just Might

Assessing her failed presidential campaign, Kamala Harris acknowledged a few regrets in a new interview promoting her book. But the former vice president and Democratic nominee told the BBC that she's not ready to write herself off as a future White House occupant. Asked directly if she might seek the presidency again, in 2028 or later, Harris replied "possibly." Saying that "there are many ways to serve" in the interview, which airs Sunday, Harris indicated she hasn't decided about making another run but won't be fading away. "I am not done," she said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Harris criticized President Trump, whom she lost to a year ago, in the interview, saying he's acting like a tyrant and has weaponized federal agencies against political opponents and satirists—mentioning Jimmy Kimmel. She also accused some business leaders of "bending the knee" to Trump's administration for personal gain. White House officials responded by saying voters have already rejected Harris, per the BBC. She said she's unbothered by polls that offer little encouragement in hypothetical presidential matchups. "If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office—and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," Harris said, per Politico Europe.

Her book, 107 Days, recounts her brief campaign after Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race. Harris suggested that starting her campaign late made winning the presidency nearly impossible, though she declined to directly address whether an earlier Biden exit would have changed the outcome. Her regrets included not having more time to connect with working-class voters and address issues like housing and child care. Harris had considered running for governor of California, which she decided against in July.