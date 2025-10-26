Yamamoto Pitches Complete Game as Dodgers Level Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game, the first in the World Series since 2015, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night in Toronto to tie their best-of-seven matchup at one game apiece.

Coming off a three-hitter against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series that was the first postseason complete game since 2017, Yamamoto retired his final 20 batters in the first complete game in the Series since Kansas City's Johnny Cueto against the New York Mets in Game 2 of 2015, the AP reports.