Yamamoto Pitches Complete Game as Dodgers Level Series

It was his second complete game in a row, but the first in the World Series since 2015
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 25, 2025 10:07 PM CDT
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) celebrates towards his dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Toronto.   (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game, the first in the World Series since 2015, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night in Toronto to tie their best-of-seven matchup at one game apiece.

  • Coming off a three-hitter against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series that was the first postseason complete game since 2017, Yamamoto retired his final 20 batters in the first complete game in the Series since Kansas City's Johnny Cueto against the New York Mets in Game 2 of 2015, the AP reports.

  • No pitcher had thrown consecutive complete games in the postseason since Arizona ace Curt Schilling, who tossed three in a row in the 2001 NL Division Series and NLCS.
  • Will Smith had three RBIs for the Dodgers, breaking a 1-all tie with a seventh-inning home run off Kevin Gausman, who had retired 17 batters in a row. Max Muncy added another solo homer later in the inning.
  • The Blue Jays will travel to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday.

