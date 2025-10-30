Halloween Isn't Looking So Chocolatey This Year

Ghouls, goblins … and gummy bears. Trick-or-treaters may find more fruity candy than chocolate among their Halloween handouts this year. That should be fine with younger consumers, who have been gravitating for years toward non-chocolate candies like gummies, freeze-dried treats, and other sweets that come in a variety of shapes, colors, and flavors, reports the AP. Last year, 52% of the total volume of Halloween candy sold in the US was made of chocolate, according to Dan Sadler of the market research company Circana. But in the 12 weeks ending Oct. 5, chocolate accounted for 44% of the Halloween candy sold in the US.