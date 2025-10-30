Surgeon General Nominee Goes Into Labor Just Before Hearing

A Senate committee has postponed the confirmation hearing for Dr. Casey Means, President Trump's nominee for surgeon general, after she went into labor. Means, expecting her first child, was set to appear virtually before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday morning, two days after her due date, per CNN. The hearing will now be rescheduled at a later date, per NBC News. If confirmed, Means would become the country's top public health spokesperson, responsible for issuing health advisories. Her nomination has raised concerns among public health experts and lawmakers, particularly due to her skepticism of traditional medicine, promotion of wellness products, and lapsed medical license.
Means, a Stanford-trained doctor, left her surgical residency before completion, citing disillusionment with the healthcare system, and has since built a career in the wellness industry. Supporters argue the close ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brings a needed focus on nutrition and lifestyle. But her past statements questioning childhood vaccines and birth control safety have drawn criticism, with some experts warning she could use the surgeon general's platform to spread misinformation. She's previously elevated the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, claims the current vaccine schedule is harming children, and alleges birth control comes with "horrifying health risks," though research shows it is safe for most users.