Surgeon General Nominee Goes Into Labor Just Before Hearing

A Senate committee has postponed the confirmation hearing for Dr. Casey Means, President Trump's nominee for surgeon general, after she went into labor. Means, expecting her first child, was set to appear virtually before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday morning, two days after her due date, per CNN. The hearing will now be rescheduled at a later date, per NBC News. If confirmed, Means would become the country's top public health spokesperson, responsible for issuing health advisories. Her nomination has raised concerns among public health experts and lawmakers, particularly due to her skepticism of traditional medicine, promotion of wellness products, and lapsed medical license.