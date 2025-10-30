Shutdown Talks May Be Finally Starting to Thaw

Is a thaw underway in shutdown talks? The Hill reports that Senate Republicans and Democrats are quietly searching for a way out as early as next week. Semafor similarly reports on an "unmistakable shift" below the leadership level, and the outlet also sees next week as a distinct possibility. The shift comes amid mounting pressure as the shutdown nears one month—especially with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits set to expire on Saturday. Some Democrats argue their party has already made its point by highlighting the GOP's refusal to extend expiring health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

"My assessment is that we've won anything that we can possibly win and the costs of continuing the shutdown are going to be felt by people who are going to food banks and federal employees," one unnamed Democratic senator tells the Hill. Moderate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen both report increased momentum in bipartisan talks, driven by the looming SNAP deadline and widespread bipartisan recognition that the shutdown is harming regular Americans. "There is a good group of folks who realize we are well past time to have this behind us," said Murkowski.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, meanwhile, told reporters on Wednesday that moderate Democrats are seeking an "off-ramp." Thune reiterated his pledge to negotiate on health care subsidies, though only after the government reopens. "It's just a question of whether or not they are at some point willing to take 'yes' for an answer," he said.