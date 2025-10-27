After Grandma's Fall, Teen Creates a Winning Solution

A California eighth-grader just took home the title "America's Top Young Scientist"—and a $25,000 prize—for inventing a new kind of fall-detection device inspired by his grandmother's accident. Thirteen-year-old Kevin Tang developed FallGuard, a camera-based monitoring system that uses an algorithm he programmed himself to spot falls and alert caregivers, after his own grandmother suffered a fall that went unnoticed, resulting in permanent brain damage, per USA Today . Unlike wearable devices such as Life Alert, FallGuard relies on cameras placed around the home, meaning there's nothing for seniors to remember to wear or recharge.

His grandmother's accident, along with a similar incident involving a friend's grandfather, made Kevin realize how common and dangerous falls are for older adults. They're the leading cause of injury for Americans 65 and older, accounting for millions of incidents and related hospitalizations annually, according to the CDC. But developing FallGuard wasn't easy. Kevin spent significant time refining his fall-detection algorithm, especially to ensure it worked at night. With help from his mentor in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, Mark Gilbertson, he improved the system to track key body positions and reliably identify falls. "The device can also detect irregular movements while the individual is walking, which could be a symptom of a stroke," according to a release.

The device currently costs about $90 in materials, but Kevin is working to cut that figure to $30. He wants to keep FallGuard affordable—or even free—for those who need it. The Tang family already uses the system at home, along with one other family, and more than 10 others are on a waiting list. Kevin's father reportedly told him they would ensure FallGuard got made regardless of how Kevin performed in the contest, given the clear benefits to users. But since winning, Kevin has attracted a lot more interest, including from a security camera company, USA Today reports.