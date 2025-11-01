Where Current Drones Can't Go, Ones Inspired by Bats Can

Don't be fooled by the fog machine, spooky lights, and fake bats—the robotics lab at Massachusetts' Worcester Polytechnic Institute lab wasn't hosting a Halloween party. Instead, it's a testing ground for tiny drones that can be deployed in search and rescue missions even in dark, smoky, or stormy conditions, per the AP. "We all know that when there's an earthquake or a tsunami, the first thing that goes down is power lines," says Nitin Sanket, assistant professor of robotics engineering. "A lot of times, it's at night, and you're not going to wait until the next morning to go and rescue survivors," so "we started looking at nature." To wit, the scientists asked themselves: "Is there a creature in the world [that] can actually do this?"
- Sanket and his students found their answer in bats and the winged mammal's highly sophisticated ability to echolocate, or navigate via reflected sound. With a National Science Foundation grant, they're developing small, inexpensive, and energy-efficient aerial robots that can be flown where and when current drones can't operate.