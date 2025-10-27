'Silent Genocides' Could Wipe Out 100 Groups in 10 Years

Half of the world's uncontacted Indigenous groups could vanish within a decade unless urgent action is taken, according to a new report from Survival International. The advocacy group estimates there are at least 196 uncontacted groups worldwide, with the vast majority living in the Amazon rainforest. These communities, often pushed further into isolation by violence, disease, and encroachment, now face mounting threats from loggers , miners, agribusiness, and organized crime. "These are what I would call silent genocides," says Fiona Watson, Survival International's research and advocacy director, per CBS News .

The report finds that nearly two-thirds of these groups are at risk from logging, about 40% from mining, and 20% from industrial agriculture. Survival International warns that governments and corporations often see uncontacted peoples as obstacles to development, leading to policies that prioritize resource extraction over Indigenous rights. A single railway under development in Brazil—home to 124 of the 196 uncontacted groups—could affect three groups, the report notes.

International law requires free, prior, and informed consent before any activity on Indigenous lands, but obtaining true consent is impossible without direct contact—something experts say should be avoided. Even common illnesses can be fatal to these isolated communities. "The solution is obvious: industries and governments must act now to halt this continuing colonization so that uncontacted peoples can live freely as they choose," says Survival International's director, Caroline Pearce, per NBC News. The group also calls for a broader shift in public perception—from viewing these groups as relics of the past to recognizing their vital role in preserving biodiversity and combating climate change.