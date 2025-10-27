Politics | White House 'You Have Zero Zoning' Rules. 'You're the President' Wall Street Journal looks at how Trump's 15-year-old ballroom plans came to be By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 27, 2025 10:48 AM CDT Copied This image provided by Katie Harbath shows the continuing demolition of the East Wing and construction for the new ballroom at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (Katie Harbath via AP) A Wall Street Journal story about President Trump's fast-moving plans to build a White House ballroom reports that the idea goes back further than you might think: Former Obama adviser David Axelrod tells the newspaper that Trump called him back in early 2010. "He said, 'You have these state dinners in sh—y little tents," Axelrod recalled. "He said, 'I build ballrooms. I build the most beautiful ballrooms in the world. You can come to Florida and see for yourself.'" A skeptical Axelrod told Trump to call President Obama's social secretary, and the idea never took off. In a follow-up interview with Axios, Axelrod added that Trump "described this as a modular ballroom, which you could assemble and disassemble. There was no talk of demolishing the East Wing." The Journal story reports that Trump floated the idea anew during his first term, but it again went nowhere. This time around, Trump moved fast: He had the East Wing demolished in days, bypassing the usual bureaucratic hurdles that stall most construction projects in Washington. One key factor: He fired three Biden-appointed members of the National Capital Planning Commission—a little-known board with big sway over federal projects—and replaced them with loyalists. The story ends with an anecdote about Trump telling donors to the ballroom that even he was surprised at how easy it all was. "'You have zero zoning conditions. You're the president,'" he recalled being told about the project. "I said, 'You got to be kidding.'" Read the full story. Read These Next Within half hour, Navy fighter jet and copter both go into the sea. The strangely, lonely final days of Gene Hackman. At least two have been arrested in the Louvre heist. Posts raise fears about what raves might do to Colosseum. Report an error