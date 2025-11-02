Republicans Struggle to Find Love in Deep-Blue DC

Dating in DC has always been tricky for political insiders, but for Trump supporters in the nation's capital, the search for romance is now a battlefield of ideology, expectations, and background checks, the Washington Post reports. MAGA singles who move to Washington hoping to find like-minded partners say the reality is bleaker than expected. Morgan Housley, a 29-year-old who works at a conservative advocacy group, tells the newspaper she'd like to settle down, but the MAGA men she's encountering are "not fit, workaholics, and not taking finding a wife seriously."

The city is generally a tough place for single Trump supporters, with 92.5% of DC voters backing Kamala Harris in the last election. Dating across party lines is tougher than ever, with politics now a dealbreaker for many. "Before 2016, I did not even have a question on my intake form about politics," says Michelle Jacoby, founder of DC Matchmaking, who adds that some liberal clients now won't date a Republican under any circumstances. Some conservatives, on the other hand, say they're open to dating outside their political circle, but not if the other person has a problem with their politics: "My partner can't think I'm a fascist. That's crazy," says one anonymous female Republican staffer.

Axios reported last year that DC is suffering a "loneliness epidemic," and followed that up in a piece this summer reporting that 28% of singles in the city had reported using an AI companion—one of the top three highest rates of the cities surveyed. Axios also reported in April that the city's partisan dating scene was being disrupted by DOGE cuts. In June, rightwing podcast host Natalie Winters told the Times of London, "I think most men are gay in DC—either out or closeted depending on whether they're Democrats or Republicans."