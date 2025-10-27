Trump Costumes Are Out in Canada This Halloween

Once a Halloween favorite, Donald Trump costumes are no longer in demand in Canada, with costume shops reporting a sharp drop in interest amid ongoing trade tensions. Shop owners say Trump costumes were all the rage in 2016, when he was first running for president, but the joke wore thin a long time ago, the Canadian Press reports. The change in mood appears tied to worsening perceptions of Trump in Canada, especially after his administration's tariffs and suggestions that Canada could become the "51st state."

Customers say the costume is "played out" and stores say nobody seems to be asking for his signature wigs or orange-toned makeup anymore. "Certainly I haven't set up somebody dressing up like Trump in a very long time," says Christy Greenwood, who owns Theatre Garage in Edmonton, Alberta. "And I think a lot of it very much has to do with the rhetoric of the 51st state." She says that this year, people are mostly doing classics—"clowns, vampires, that kind of stuff."

In Hamilton, Ontario, a city hit hard by Trump's steel tariffs, one costume rental shop hasn't had a single request for a Trump wig this year. Catriona Cameron, assistant manager at Theatrix, says there's been a lot more customers asking for Mountie costumes—and people renting outfits like astronaut costumes have asked to have American flags removed. Trump, meanwhile, will be spending Halloween at Mar-a-Lago, which hosts a season-opening Halloween party every year, the Palm Beach Daily News reports.