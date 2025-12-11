Bid to Save ObamaCare Subsidies Fails in Senate

The Senate on Thursday rejected legislation to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits, essentially guaranteeing that millions of Americans will see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year, per the AP. Senators rejected a Democratic bill to extend the subsidies for three years and a Republican alternative that would have created new health savings accounts—an unceremonious end to a monthslong effort by Democrats to prevent the COVID-19-era subsidies from expiring on Jan. 1.