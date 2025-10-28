He Survived Encounter With Mother Grizzly—Initially

A Canadian man who survived a grizzly attack by fighting back with his fists has died of complications from his injuries more than three weeks after the encounter. Joe Pendry, a 63-year-old former boxer, was hunting elk near Fort Steele in British Columbia's East Kootenay region on Oct. 2 when the mother bear charged him, per the CBC and Canadian Press. According to his wife, Janice, the bear at one point had Pendry's head in her jaws, but the outdoorsman managed to punch and even bite the bear in return before shooting her in the leg. The animal, which had been accompanied by two cubs, was later found dead by authorities.