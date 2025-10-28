Elderly Cruise Passenger Left Behind on Island Is Found Dead

An 80-year-old cruise ship passenger died over the weekend after she got off on an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef and was reportedly left behind. The woman, traveling alone as part of a Coral Expeditions cruise, took part in a group hike of a steep trail on Lizard Island off Queensland's northern coast on Saturday, per the Guardian . Sources told the Australian she stopped to rest while the rest of the group continued, eventually returning to their vessel without noticing her absence. The solo traveler was reported missing sometime later that day.

The search for the woman wasn't launched until Sunday, when her body was found and recovered. However, one source told the Australian that the search was delayed only after it was determined the woman had died in a cliff fall. That manner of death hasn't been confirmed. Coral Expeditions said only that the woman was found deceased following a search and rescue operation, per the Guardian. Queensland Police, meanwhile, referred to the woman's "sudden and non-suspicious death," noting a report will be prepared for the coroner, per the Australian. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is also investigating.