Macron's Daughter: Gender Rumors Are Hurting My Mom's Health

Brigitte Macron's daughter testified in a Paris court Tuesday, describing how relentless online rumors about France's first lady have taken a toll on her mother's life and health, the BBC reports. Tiphaine Auzière, 41, spoke during the trial of 10 people accused of spreading unfounded claims about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality. The rumors, which falsely allege that Macron, 72, is a transgender woman, have circulated for years and have impacted not just her but also her family's daily life, according to Auzière, who says she's noticed the "deterioration" of her mother's health since the rumors started. Auzière is one of Macron's three children from her first marriage, before she wed France's now-president, Emmanuel Macron, 47.

She said her mother now has to carefully consider what she wears and how she presents herself in public, even her "posture," knowing her image could be used to fuel conspiracy theories. Auzière testified that even private photos, including images from summer holidays, have been posted online to fuel the rumors, the Guardian reports. Auzière added that the claims are so widespread that her mother hears about them almost every day, even from people who are trying to be sympathetic. The fallout has extended to Macron's grandchildren, who have reportedly faced taunts at school. "She hasn't been elected, she hasn't asked anything of anyone, and she comes under attack," Auzière told the court.

Prosecutors are seeking suspended prison sentences and fines for the accused, who range in age from 41 to 65 and include a local official, a gallery owner, and a teacher. Some defendants argued they were exercising free speech or satire, with one demanding proof of Macron's pregnancy to verify her gender. The Macrons plan to submit evidence to counter similar claims in a separate US case involving right-wing commentator Candace Owens, another major booster of the allegations.