Trump: 'I'm Not Allowed to Run' Again

President Trump said Wednesday that "it's too bad" he's not allowed to run for a third term, conceding the constitutional reality even as he expressed interest in continuing to serve, the AP reports. "If you read it, it's pretty clear," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One enroute from Japan to South Korea. "I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad." The president's comments, which continue his on-again, off-again musings about a third term—including similar comments made earlier in the trip , came a day after House Speaker Mike Johnson said it would be impossible for Trump to stay in the White House, and that it was an impossibility he'd discussed with the president .

Trump, however, stopped short of characterizing his conversation with Johnson, and his description of the prohibition on third terms was somewhat less definitive. "Based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run," he said Wednesday. "So we'll see what happens." He added, "I would love to do it." He went on to say that his Republican Party has great options for the next presidential election—in Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was traveling with him, and Vice President JD Vance, who visited with senators at the Capitol on Tuesday. "All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people," Trump said.

Pressed if he was ruling out a third-term bid, Trump demurred. Asked about a strategy in which he could run as vice president, which could be allowed under the laws, and then work himself in the presidency, he dismissed the idea as "too cute." "You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn't do that," he said, repeating an assertion he's made before.