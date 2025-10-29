'Pressure Is Real' for Air Traffic Controllers, so Airlines Step In

As the government shutdown drags through its fourth week, air traffic controllers and other federal aviation workers are feeling the pinch after missing their first full paycheck. Now, major airlines like United, Delta, and JetBlue are stepping up to donate meals to unpaid workers at airports nationwide, citing appreciation for the essential staff keeping air travel running despite the DC impasse, reports CBS News . United is providing food at major airline hubs, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and DC, among others. Delta confirmed similar efforts, while JetBlue is coordinating with agencies like the TSA and FAA to feed workers at its airports.

The Guardian reports that close to 11,000 air traffic controllers didn't get a check this week. Speaking Tuesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy underscored the mounting financial strain on controllers, warning that the burden will only worsen as bills keep coming. Duffy also noted a rise in sick calls and said some controllers are turning to gig work with companies like Uber or DoorDash to cover basic expenses, per CBS. "Day two gets harder, [and] day three is harder after that, as expenses continue to roll [in]," said Duffy.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels highlighted the psychological toll on air traffic control workers, stressing that they must remain laser-focused on safety even as many worry about affording essentials like medicine. "The pressure is real," one New York-area controller tells the AP, describing the added stress that trainees face as they juggle financial uncertainty with learning a demanding new job.

story continues below

According to Duffy, shortages of air traffic controllers have contributed to about 5% of this year's flight delays, as well as accounted for nearly half of Sunday's 8,700 delayed flights, per CBS. Controllers planned to distribute leaflets at airports in at least 17 cities across the US on Tuesday, calling for an end to the shutdown.