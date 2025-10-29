Deputy Guilty in Killing of Woman Who Called for Help

Sean Grayson could get anything from probation to 20 years in prison
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 29, 2025 3:15 PM CDT
Deputy Guilty of Murder in Sonya Massey Killing
In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, Massey, left, talks with Grayson outside her home in Springfield, Illinois, July 6, 2024.   (Illinois State Police via AP, File)

An Illinois jury on Wednesday convicted a former sheriff's deputy of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who called 911 asking for help. Sean Grayson, 31, could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 29, the AP reports.

  • Grayson and another deputy arrived at Massey's home in Springfield, Illinois, early on the morning of July 6, 2024, after she reported a prowler. Grayson shot the 36-year-old woman after confronting her about how she was handling a pot of hot water she had removed from her stove. Grayson and his attorneys argued that he feared Massey would scald him with the hot water.

  • Grayson was originally charged with first-degree murder, which carries a prison sentence of 45 years to life, which must be served in full. But after the seven-day trial, the jury was given the option of considering second-degree murder, which applies when a defendant faces a "serious provocation" or believes their action is justified even if that belief is unreasonable.
  • Second-degree murder could bring Grayson a sentence of four to 20 years with day-for-day good time, meaning his sentence could be halved if he behaves behind bars. He could also be sentenced to probation and avoid prison time entirely.
  • Body camera video recorded by the other Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy on the scene that morning, Dawson Farley, was a key part of the prosecution's case. It showed Massey, who struggled with mental health issues, telling the officers, "Don't hurt me," and repeating, "Please God."

  • When the deputies entered the house, Grayson saw the pot on the stove and ordered Massey to move it. Massey jumped up to retrieve the pot and she and Grayson joked about how he said he was backing off from the "hot, steaming water." Massey then replied, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."
  • Both Grayson and Farley drew their pistols and yelled at Massey to put the pot down. Grayson told investigators he thought her "rebuke" meant she intended to kill him and, in the following commotion, fired three shots, striking Massey just below the eye.
  • Massey's killing raised new questions about US law enforcement shootings of Black people in their homes, and prompted a change in Illinois law requiring fuller transparency on the background of candidates for law enforcement jobs, the AP reports. Grayson had worked for six law enforcement agencies in the space of four years.
  • Massey's death also forced the early retirement of the sheriff who hired Grayson and generated a US Justice Department inquiry. The federal probe was resolved with Sangamon County Sheriff's Department's agreement to fortify training, particularly de-escalation practices; develop a program in which mental health professionals can respond to emergency calls; and to generate data on use-of-force incidents.
  • Massey's family, with the assistance of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, settled a lawsuit against the county for $10 million.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X