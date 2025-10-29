Deputy Guilty in Killing of Woman Who Called for Help

An Illinois jury on Wednesday convicted a former sheriff's deputy of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who called 911 asking for help. Sean Grayson, 31, could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 29, the AP reports.
- Grayson and another deputy arrived at Massey's home in Springfield, Illinois, early on the morning of July 6, 2024, after she reported a prowler. Grayson shot the 36-year-old woman after confronting her about how she was handling a pot of hot water she had removed from her stove. Grayson and his attorneys argued that he feared Massey would scald him with the hot water.