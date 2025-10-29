Deputy Guilty in Killing of Woman Who Called for Help

An Illinois jury on Wednesday convicted a former sheriff's deputy of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who called 911 asking for help. Sean Grayson, 31, could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 29, the AP reports.

Grayson and another deputy arrived at Massey's home in Springfield, Illinois, early on the morning of July 6, 2024, after she reported a prowler. Grayson shot the 36-year-old woman after confronting her about how she was handling a pot of hot water she had removed from her stove. Grayson and his attorneys argued that he feared Massey would scald him with the hot water.