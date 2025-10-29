Town in Canada May Sell Its Name, Residents Revolt

A small Canadian town's mayor has floated a controversial proposal: selling the town's name to the highest bidder. Duck Lake, a Saskatchewan community of about 580 people best known as the site of an 1885 battle, is now the focus of a heated debate over heritage, identity, and municipal funding. After Mayor Jason Anderson announced last week that Duck Lake should consider selling its naming rights to raise cash for aging infrastructure, residents quickly mobilized in opposition. The "Duck Lake Forever" campaign has racked up hundreds of petition signatures and argues that a name change would erase a legacy tied to both First Nations and Metis history. The Mounties were defeated by Metis leader Louis Riel's forces in the 1885 battle .

Others say residents will be the ones footing the bill when it comes to updating addresses on everything from passports to driver's licenses. Still, the town council last week voted 3-2 in favor of selling the naming rights, reports the Canadian Press. Anderson said the idea was inspired by stadiums that have been renamed by corporations that spent tens of millions for the naming rights. He's reportedly seeking a minimum of $10 million.

Marketing professor Marvin Ryder tells the CBC the move would be unprecedented in Canada—Anderson noted residents would have to approve it in a referendum—but he's skeptical it would get anywhere near the finish line. "There's a part of me that wonders if [the mayor is] really serious about this or if he's doing this to really embarrass the Saskatchewan government. Here I am, cap in hand, begging somebody to buy the naming rights for my town so I can afford infrastructure. Maybe the Saskatchewan government should be looking at a program to help smaller communities do infrastructure."